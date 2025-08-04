Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Hong Kong’s growth momentum in the digital asset sector will continue

PANews reported on August 4th that according to Jiemian News, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue published an article titled "Hong Kong's Wealth Management Market: Opportunities and Prospects." The article noted the rapid growth of Hong Kong banks' digital asset businesses. Following the introduction of relevant regulatory guidelines, an increasing number of banks have expanded into the sales of digital asset-related products and tokenized assets, as well as digital asset custody services. As of mid-July 2025, 22 banks were approved to sell digital asset-related products, 13 banks were approved to sell tokenized securities, and another five banks were approved to provide digital asset custody services. In the first half of 2025, total bank transactions in digital asset-related products and tokenized assets reached HK$26.1 billion, a 233% increase over the same period last year and already exceeding last year's full-year total. With several asset management companies also announcing plans to launch tokenized products, and with the government actively promoting the issuance of tokenized bonds, it is expected that Hong Kong's growth momentum in the digital asset sector will continue, providing new impetus for the development of Hong Kong's wealth management business.