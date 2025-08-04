The address suspected to be an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard 15,846 ETH and deposited it for pledge 7 hours ago

PANews reported on August 4th that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, an address likely belonging to an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard and stake 15,846 ETH (US$55.34 million) seven hours ago. This institution accumulated ETH through the institutional trading platform mentioned below. Since August 1st, they have accumulated a total of 41,452 ETH (US$148 million) at an average price of approximately US$3,575.

After receiving ETH, they deposited all of it into PoS staking via @Figment_io, which is very similar to SharpLink Gaming (SharpLink also stakes a considerable portion of its ETH through Figment). This address may belong to SharpLink, but whether it belongs to SharpLink will be determined after the next announcement of SharpLink's ETH reserve.