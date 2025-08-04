Coinbase ad airs in UK, CEO urges country to recognize cryptocurrency's potential

PANews reported on August 4 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated on the X platform: "Our ad was banned by television in the UK, causing quite a stir. This ad demonstrates that the traditional financial system is not working for many people, and that cryptocurrency represents a way to improve this situation. Some people in the UK still believe that cryptocurrency is a gambling product (a very outdated view) and completely ignore its potential to update and improve the financial system for the benefit of everyone. We welcome any suppression and censorship, as it will only accelerate the spread of information."