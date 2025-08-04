A whale is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC with a floating profit of $774,000

PANews
2025/08/04 09:11
Bitcoin
BTC$114,051.97-1.04%

According to PANews on August 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xab15 is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC (US$86 million), with unrealized profits of US$774,000. The whale has set a new profit target of US$120,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SharpLink Boosts Holdings With New $264M ETH Purchase – Institutional Adoption Rising?

SharpLink Boosts Holdings With New $264M ETH Purchase – Institutional Adoption Rising?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), has expanded its Ethereum treasury by purchasing 83,561 ETH between July 28 and August 3, 2025. NEW: SharpLink now holds 521,939 ETH Between July 28 – August 3, SharpLink acquired 83,561 ETH for $264.5M at an average price of $3,634 ETH-per-share (“ETH Concentration”) is now 3.66, up from 3.40 last week, and has increased 83% since we began the strategy on June 2nd 100%… pic.twitter.com/X1MFXFDj37 — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 5, 2025 The weekly accumulation, valued at $264.5 million, increased the company’s total ETH holdings to 521,939—up 19% from 438,190 ETH the prior week. This marks another major leap in SharpLink’s aggressive treasury strategy , which began on June 2, 2025. Since the start of the program, the company has boosted its ETH holdings by more than 150%. Average Purchase Price Declines For the week ending August 3, the average ETH purchase price stood at $3,634, a modest decrease from the previous week’s $3,756. Despite the minor dip in price, SharpLink has accelerated its buying activity, acquiring more ETH than in any of the three preceding weeks. Since mid-July, the company has maintained a consistent pace of large-scale ETH purchases, starting with 74,700 ETH in the week ending July 13 and growing weekly, reaching 83,600 ETH in the most recent update. ETH Concentration Rises SharpLink’s ETH-per-share concentration—referred to as “ETH Concentration”—rose to 3.66 from 3.40 the previous week. This figure reflects the number of ETH per outstanding share and has increased by 83% since the treasury strategy was launched. The metric is a key indicator of how tightly SharpLink is tying shareholder value to Ethereum’s price performance and adoption. ATM Facility Drives Capital Growth To fund its ETH accumulation, SharpLink said it continues to rely on its At-the-Market (ATM) facility. For the week ending August 3, the company issued 13.6 million shares, generating $264.5 million in net proceeds. This follows the $279.2 million raised the prior week and the $96.6 million the week before. Cumulatively, the company has issued over 52 million shares and raised more than $1 billion since the strategy was launched. Adding momentum to the company’s evolving direction, Joseph Chalom—former digital asset strategist at BlackRock— officially assumed his role as Co-CEO on July 24. Chalom reaffirmed SharpLink’s commitment to expanding its ETH treasury, stating, “SharpLink remains deeply committed to its mission of creating enduring shareholder value by building the largest and most trusted ETH treasury company.” He added that the company is evaluating additional capital formation strategies—including debt and equity-linked instruments—to further scale its ETH holdings and reinforce alignment with Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance. As of August 3, 100% of SharpLink’s ETH is staked, and cumulative staking rewards reached 929 ETH, further strengthening the company’s crypto-native yield generation strategy.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016614-6.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1494-20.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10473-2.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.15226-5.07%
FUND
FUND$0.02657-0.07%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/05 23:58
Donald Trump Says He’d ‘Like To’ Run For President Again In 2028

Donald Trump Says He’d ‘Like To’ Run For President Again In 2028

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it’s unlikely that he’ll run for a third term, despite the fact that he’d “like to,” per a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box. Donald Trump Talks Third Term Despite Constitutional Limits In an August 5 interview with the media program, the newly inaugurated U.S. president hinted at his desire to run for a constitutionally prohibited third term. “I’d like to run,” Trump said. “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.” Touting his 2024 win and “the best poll numbers,” President Donald Trump told CNBC on Tuesday that “I’d like to run again." But asked by the "Squawk Box" hosts if he will attempt to seek a third term in 2028, Trump replied, “Probably not.” https://t.co/LyGqubR8Qy — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 5, 2025 Trump indicated in March that he could seek out an additional term in 2028, telling NBC News’ Kristin Welker that he has “methods” he can pursue. “You know, we’re very popular,” he told NBC at the time. “And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that.” Ratified on February 27, 1951, the 22nd Amendment strictly prohibits people from being elected to the office of the presidency more than twice. Should Trump choose to seek re-election at the end of his second term, he would be in direct violation of the Constitution. Polymarket Bettors Place 2028 Odds Polymarket bettors have already made their predictions for the 48th president come 2028—a new poll on the decentralized prediction market shows. According to the poll , 55% of Polymarket bettors predict that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will become the next U.S. president, while just 4% believe Trump will continue for a third term. Other potential candidates favored by Polymarket bettors include United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, media personality Tucker Carlson, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump, who largely campaigned on enacting crypto-friendly regulations , has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over his potential association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s political opponents have also criticized his ventures in the blockchain space , particularly in regard to his namesake $TRUMP memecoin. However, whether Polymarket bettors are correct in their predictions remains to be seen.
LightLink
LL$0.01412-1.05%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03356-0.73%
Sex Token
SEX$47,743.35+0.45%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000009-52.63%
fact
FACT$2.86+2.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/06 04:02
How Does XRP Add Value? Siton Mining Launches New Plan, Enabling Stable Returns for XRP Amid Volatility

How Does XRP Add Value? Siton Mining Launches New Plan, Enabling Stable Returns for XRP Amid Volatility

As market volatility intensifies and capital efficiency becomes increasingly important, the traditional strategy of holding XRP for the long term and waiting for its appreciation is facing challenges. More and more investors are beginning to wonder: Besides waiting for XRP to appreciate, are there more efficient ways to use it? What else can I do? Siton Mining , a leading global cloud mining platform, has launched a multi-currency cloud mining service, including the mainstream cryptocurrency XRP. Through this service, users can stake their XRP in mining contracts, transforming their previously static assets into “dynamically appreciating” assets and earning stable daily returns, truly turning XRP into a cash-generating asset. Why Are XRP Users Interested in Siton Mining? Daily returns, earn money just by holding coins XRP is no longer just a price-volatile asset but a “productive tool” that generates daily returns. The system settles mining rewards daily, transitioning from “price speculation” to “value growth”. No mining equipment required, no maintenance needed – mine with just your phone No need to purchase expensive equipment. With just a smartphone, you can register an account, select a contract, and start XRP cloud mining – all automated, suitable for any investor. High-level security protection for peace of mind Utilizing McAfee® security certification and Cloudflare® network protection, user assets are safeguarded without geographical restrictions, enabling true global secure access. Flexible contracts, low barriers to entry, and customized options Whether you aim for short-term gains or long-term investments, users can tailor their investment portfolios to individual needs. Global node support for stable and efficient service Backed by over 200 global data centers, the platform achieves 100% operational stability. A 24/7 customer service team is always available to ensure uninterrupted service. Start Your XRP Cloud Mining in Just 3 Steps 1. Register an account Visit the official website at https://sitonmining.com or download the official app and register with your email address to receive a random bonus of $10-100 USD. 2. Select a contract and start mining Choose a mining contract that suits you and select XRP as your investment currency. The system will automatically allocate computing power immediately. 3. View your earnings daily and withdraw them flexibly The platform automatically calculates XRP earnings daily. Users can withdraw to their wallets at any time or reinvest to earn compound interest. About Siton Mining Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, Siton Mining is a global cloud mining platform centered on innovation and environmental protection. We are committed to building a secure, eco-friendly, and geographically independent smart mining platform. By breaking down the high barriers of traditional crypto mining, Siton Mining enables more users to participate in and benefit from the digital economy in new ways. We believe the future of XRP lies not only in appreciation but also in generating stable returns. With Siton Mining, your XRP will no longer be dormant; it will work for you every day. Visit our official website at https://sitonmining.com or download the app to begin your XRP earning journey.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016614-6.55%
RWAX
APP$0.003326-4.72%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08016+0.94%
NODE
NODE$0.09256-0.35%
Powerloom
POWER$0.00989-1.39%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/05 22:10

Trending News

More

SharpLink Boosts Holdings With New $264M ETH Purchase – Institutional Adoption Rising?

Donald Trump Says He’d ‘Like To’ Run For President Again In 2028

How Does XRP Add Value? Siton Mining Launches New Plan, Enabling Stable Returns for XRP Amid Volatility

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$354 million, mainly due to the short position

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC struggles below $115,000 as tariff woes continue to dent sentiment