Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 3rd-4th)

Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE

According to @mlmabc's monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPE, valued at approximately $765.4 million. The estimated average cost is $16.46, with a total cost of approximately $315 million and a floating profit of approximately $450 million. Although Paradigm has never disclosed its address, @mlmabc believes that Paradigm initially purchased HYPE through FalconX and then again through Wintermute after November. The large HYPE withdrawals from FalconX, as well as the timing and structure of these withdrawals, indicate that these wallets may belong to Paradigm.

Ripple: Banks have invested over $100 billion in blockchain infrastructure since 2020

According to CoinDesk, a recent report released by Ripple, CB Insights, and the UK's CBT stated that digital assets are becoming mainstream, with traditional banks investing over $100 billion in blockchain since 2020. Despite regulatory uncertainty and market volatility, major banks are increasing their investments in custody, tokenization, and payment infrastructure. The report also found that 90% of financial leaders surveyed believe these technologies will have a significant or significant impact on finance within the next three years. From 2020 to 2024, traditional financial institutions participated in 345 blockchain transactions globally. Payment-related infrastructure accounted for the largest share, followed by cryptocurrency custody, tokenization, and on-chain foreign exchange trading. Approximately 25% of investments were concentrated in infrastructure providers supporting blockchain settlement and asset issuance.

Linea, the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6.

Linea, Consensys, and Nile have partnered to launch the decentralized exchange Etherex, announcing the launch of its native token, REX, on August 6th. Etherex is an upgraded version of Nile Exchange, built on Ramses v3 technology and utilizing the x33 token economics model. Its design goals include allocating 100% of its native incentive (REX) to liquidity providers (LPs); and 100% of trading fees to xREX voters. The native REX token will be distributed to LPs as liquidity rewards. Users can convert REX into xREX to incentivize voting for their preferred pools. The Etherex issuance distribution plan includes: 25% to Linea/Consensys (80% in xREX tokens and 20% in liquidity REX tokens), 25% to veNILE migrators (100% in xREX tokens), 15% to liquidity pool (LP) treasury support, 5% to CEX listings and market makers, 5% to Linea ecosystem investment partners, and 25% retained in the Etherex treasury.

Coinbase's "SocialFi" sparks Zora fever, with Basechain's daily token issuance surpassing Solana's

According to CoinDesk, Dune analysis data shows that Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network supported by Coinbase, has surpassed Solana in daily token issuance. This growth is primarily driven by the decentralized social platform Zora, whose "Creator Coin" model transforms content into a tradable asset. Following Coinbase's Base app's transformation into a SocialFi portal in July, the ZORA token has seen over 500% growth in the past month. Data shows that since the Base app's relaunch, Zora's platform activity has reached record highs: over 1.6 million Creator Tokens have been minted, attracting nearly 3 million unique traders and generating $470 million in total trading volume. However, critics point out that the current user base is primarily traders, leading to short-term speculation, and Zora's governance has sparked backlash on social media. However, the creator economy on the Base chain is rapidly expanding.

Hassett: Trump and Treasury Secretary Benson are actively searching for the next Fed chairman

When talking about the selection of the next Federal Reserve chairman, Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said that US President Trump is actively looking for candidates with Treasury Secretary Benson.

US Trade Representative: New round of tariffs on multiple countries "basically decided"

According to Jinshi, U.S. Trade Representative Greer stated on August 3rd local time that the new round of tariffs imposed by President Trump on several countries last week are "essentially set" and will not be adjusted during the current negotiations. These tariffs include 35% tariffs on imports from Canada, 50% tariffs on Brazil, 25% tariffs on India, and 39% tariffs on Switzerland. Greer stated that some tariffs are set based on bilateral trade surpluses and deficits, and that "these rates are essentially fixed."

Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics

According to Jinshi, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett stated that he has no desire to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, citing the economy as "smooth sailing" despite a poor jobs report. Earlier, President Trump fired current Bureau Director Erika McEntarfer due to weak non-farm payroll data, with William Wiatrowski replacing him as Acting Bureau Director.

Whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position now has a floating loss of $12,000

According to Onchain Lens, whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position is facing a loss of $12,000. It is reported that he has lost $39.98 million and only has $73,000 left in his wallet.

Data: ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, of which ENA unlocking value is approximately US$95.8 million

According to Token Unlocks data, ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, among which: Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 172 million tokens at 3 pm Beijing time on August 5, accounting for 2.70% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$95.8 million. Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8 am Beijing time on August 8, accounting for 1.30% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$12.2 million. Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8 pm Beijing time on August 9, accounting for 1.89% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$6.5 million. Space and Time (SXT) will unlock approximately 24.64 million tokens at 9 pm Beijing time on August 8, worth approximately US$2 million. Mavia (MAVIA) will unlock approximately 11.89 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 6th, accounting for 23.03% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $1.9 million. Spectral (SPEC) will unlock approximately 3.62 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 5th, accounting for 17.57% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $1.8 million. Render (RENDER) will unlock approximately 492,000 tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 10th, accounting for 0.09% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $1.7 million. IOTA (IOTA) will unlock approximately 8.63 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 4th, accounting for 0.22% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $1.6 million. EigenCloud (prev. EigenLayer will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 AM Beijing time on August 6th, accounting for 0.40% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $1.4 million. GoGoPool (GGP) will unlock approximately 750,000 tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 4th, accounting for 10.60% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $1.2 million.

Sources: JD.com and Ant may not appear on the first batch of Hong Kong stablecoin licenses

According to Caixin, sources close to Hong Kong stablecoin license applicants stated that the surge in interest in stablecoins will subside as regulatory details are finalized. In particular, non-financial institutions, whose primary application scenarios are cross-border payments, may forgo early participation due to difficulties in meeting regulatory requirements to verify the identity of every coin holder. This also means that early-stage internet platforms like JD.com and Ant Financial may struggle to appear on the initial list of licenses. Furthermore, CITIC Group, through its Hong Kong subsidiary CNCBI, has partnered with several institutions to apply for the first stablecoin licenses. Industry insiders note that Bank of China (Hong Kong), one of Hong Kong's three major note-issuing banks, would have inherent advantages in issuing a stablecoin, which would also reassure regulators in both Hong Kong and Hong Kong.

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin is a trading asset in the short term and a treasury asset in the long term

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), wrote on the X platform: "In the short term, Bitcoin is a trading asset. But in the long term, it will be a treasury asset." Bitcoin is a swarm of cyberbumblebees serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth and growing exponentially behind a wall of cryptographic energy, becoming smarter, faster, and more powerful.

Insider: my country does not yet have a globally influential public chain. It is recommended that central state-owned enterprises take the lead in building a national public chain.

According to Caixin, an insider stated in an interview regarding stablecoins that my country currently lacks a globally influential public blockchain. Another insider suggested that the construction of national backbone public chains should be led by central state-owned enterprises, while the development of industry-level public chains should be open to market competition. One insider stated, "Public chains are the infrastructure for the issuance of stablecoins and are of vital importance and indispensable for building an independent, controllable, secure, and efficient financial infrastructure system for the digital financial era." A person familiar with policy stated, "Stablecoins must be issued on public chains. The current problem is that my country lacks a globally influential public chain, whether in Hong Kong or mainland China." Using a US public chain could lead to political risks such as Sino-US confrontation, potentially putting China in a difficult position. Going forward, we should increase investment in public blockchains, ensure independent control, and develop them in a tiered manner. For example, national backbone public chains should be led by central state-owned enterprises, while industry-level public chains should be open to market competition, and scenario-specific public chains should be fully market-based." Another insider suggested.