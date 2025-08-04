Ripple: Banks have invested over $100 billion in blockchain infrastructure since 2020

PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, a recent report released by Ripple, CB Insights, and the UK's CBT stated that digital assets are becoming mainstream, with traditional banks investing over $100 billion in blockchain since 2020. Despite regulatory uncertainty and market volatility, major banks are increasing their investments in custody, tokenization, and payment infrastructure. The report also found that 90% of financial leaders surveyed believe these technologies will have a significant or huge impact on finance within the next three years. From 2020 to 2024, traditional financial institutions participated in 345 blockchain transactions globally. Payment-related infrastructure accounted for the largest share, followed by cryptocurrency custody, tokenization, and on-chain foreign exchange trading. Approximately 25% of investment was concentrated in infrastructure providers supporting blockchain settlement and asset issuance.

