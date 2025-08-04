Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE

PANews reported on August 4 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPEs, worth approximately US$765.4 million. The estimated average cost is US$16.46, the total cost is approximately US$315 million, and the floating profit is approximately US$450 million.

Although Paradigm has never published its address, @mlmabc believes that Paradigm initially purchased HYPE through FalconX, and then purchased HYPE through Wintermute after November, and that FalconX's large HYPE withdrawals, as well as their timing and structure, marked these wallets as possibly belonging to Paradigm.