Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 4, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

????Updated on 8/4:

Another Trump coin? Trump Media & Technology reveals its "Truth" token plan. Musk retweets related tweets, sending #Grok, a humanoid companion concept, and meme tokens surging across the board. Sun Ge completes his space flight, a 10-minute, 14-second journey. Tron's decentralization plan has failed (dog head).

⚠ Tip: PVP is high-risk, be cautious when going all-in, and be sure to DYOR!