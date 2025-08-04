The crypto market rebounded across the board, with the PayFi sector leading the gains, exceeding 6%, and BTC rising to $114,000.

2025/08/04 11:11
Bitcoin
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after a sustained decline, with all sectors generally seeing gains of approximately 2% to 6%. The PayFi sector led the way with a 24-hour gain of 6.58%. Within the sector, XRP, Telcoin (TEL), and Stellar (XLM) rose by 6.86%, 9.67%, and 10.94%, respectively. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) rose by 3.23%, breaking through $3,500. Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 1.22%, rebounding to $114,000.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: the NFT sector rose 4.94% in 24 hours, among which Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 8.49%; the DeFi sector rose 4.64%, Ethena (ENA) rose sharply by 15.07%, and Jupiter (JUP) rose 6.30%; the RWA sector rose 4.63%, Pendle (PENDLE) and Keeta (KTA) rose by 6.46% and 13.08% respectively.

In other sectors, the Meme sector rose 3.69%. Within the sector, Pump.fun (PUMP) and Bonk (BONK) rose 7.08% and 7.60% respectively; the Layer2 sector rose 3.32%, the Layer1 sector rose 2.42%, and Hedera (HBAR) rose 7.02%; the CeFi sector rose 1.80%, and Cronos (CRO) rose 3.44%.

