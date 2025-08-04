Lido Co-founder: Decided to reduce the size of the contributor team, affecting approximately 15% of employees

PANews reported on August 4th that Lido co-founder Vasiliy Shapovalov stated on the X platform last weekend: "To ensure long-term sustainability, Lido Labs, the Lido ecosystem, and the Lido Alliance have made the difficult decision to reduce the size of their contributor team, affecting approximately 15% of their employees. This decision is not related to work performance and is purely based on cost considerations. This is a difficult decision, but it is based on long-term resilience. While making such a decision during a market upturn may seem counterintuitive, this move reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth, operational focus, and alignment with the interests of LDO token holders. Lido is planning for decades to come, and this adjustment will help solidify that foundation."