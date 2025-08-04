Japanese listed company Metaplanet spent approximately $53.7 million to increase its holdings of 463 Bitcoins

PANews reported on August 4th that Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, announced that it had purchased an additional 463 bitcoins at a price of approximately $115,895 per bitcoin, spending approximately $53.7 million. This represents a 459.2% return on its bitcoin holdings since the beginning of 2025. As of August 4, 2025, the company held 17,595 bitcoins, acquiring them for approximately $1.78 billion, or $101,422 per bitcoin.

