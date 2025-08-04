Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $643 million last week, ending a seven-week streak of net inflows.

2025/08/04 12:00
SpotSquad
PANews reported on August 4 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of US$643 million last week (July 28 to August 1, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's IBIT Bitcoin ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $355 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $57.6 billion. The second largest was VanEck's HODL ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $9.13 million, bringing HODL's total net inflow to $1.14 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net outflow last week was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, which saw a net outflow of $444 million. ARKB's total net inflow has now reached $2.39 billion. The second largest weekly net outflow was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, which saw a net outflow of $354 million. FBTC's total net inflow has now reached $12.08 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$146.48 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.18 billion.

