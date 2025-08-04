Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $154 million last week, marking 12 consecutive weeks of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 4 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$154 million last week (July 28 to August 1, US Eastern Time). It is worth noting that among the nine ETFs, only ETHA achieved net inflows.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of US$394 million. The total historical net inflow of ETHA has now reached US$9.74 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of US$72.05 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.27 billion. The second largest was Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a weekly net outflow of US$53.8 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.34 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$20.11 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.70%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$9.49 billion.