SlowMist: Hacker group APT37 hides malware in JPEG image files to launch attacks

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to SlowMist's Chief Information Security Officer 23pds, citing an article from Genians, the North Korean-linked hacker group APT37 is using malware hidden within JPEG image files to launch attacks. This malware uses a two-stage encrypted shellcode injection method to hinder analysis. The attackers exploit shortcut files with a .lnk extension and embed Cmd or PowerShell commands within them to execute the attack. Efficient EDR monitoring optimized for detecting anomalous endpoint behavior is now crucial.

