Will VINE, which Musk has repeatedly called for, change from a Meme to Imagine?

Regarding whether VINE will be replaced by "Imagine", let's discuss some logic:

1) VINE has always been a meme, carrying the market's expectations for the successful reboot of the previously shut-down Vine short video platform. Therefore, as long as either Musk or Rus (Vine's founder) explicitly abandons the Vine reboot plan, VINE will continue to exist.

2) Elon's recent frequent promotions and mentions of Grok Imagine don't necessarily mean Imagine will replace Vine. Even if Elon says Grok Imagine is AI Vine, Imagine is a product feature branch, just like Grok is the AI module of X. Imagine is just a module within Grok that converts images to videos. Elon's high-profile promotion of Grok Imagine is simply to highlight Grok's AI-enhanced capabilities, not to rename Vine with Imagine. At least, Elon hasn't explicitly stated this.

3) "Bring back Vine" isn't just a slogan; it embodies a complex web of cultural, emotional, brand, and IP factors. This means Vine is a cultural symbol with special significance, carrying the internet memories of a generation, a sentimental value that is difficult to replace. In this context, Elon's claim of rebooting Vine through AI appears to be ultimately about rebooting Vine, and Grok Imagine is merely a demonstration of core product capabilities before achieving this ultimate goal. In other words, if there were no intention to reboot Vine, there wouldn't be any mention of Vine. Isn't the goal of using AI also to reboot it?

4) The reason I keep emphasizing Grok Imagine as AI Vine is simply to convey the point that Vine will "accelerate" its return through AI-powered means. Remember, the core of the Vine short video platform is 6-second videos. If Imagine can, as Elon claims, directly convert images into 6-second videos using real-time rendering, this will definitely be the core selling point of the rebooted Vine. It's likely that Imagine will coexist as a creative tool and Vine as a social distribution platform, as evidenced by Rus's response of "both."

5) Market expectations for VINE have been centered around whether Vine will actually be relaunched, whether Rus will hold a key position at X, whether the Vine logo will be integrated into X's content interface, and even whether VINE will be used as a reward currency within Vine. However, it's important to note that MEME currently carries only a sense of cultural belonging. Unless X, as a commercial entity, explicitly commits to empowering the relaunched Vine and its corresponding token, the market's expected valuation, price growth, and sentiment are subject to speculative risk.

Note: The MEME market is highly volatile, so please be aware of the risks when investing. The above analysis is for reference only. You may find it quite entertaining when watching the short video below .