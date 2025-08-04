Metaplanet acquires 463 BTC, bringing total holdings to 17,595

Crypto.news
2025/08/04 13:13
Bitcoin
Metaplanet has purchased additional Bitcoin for its treasury, advancing its goal of holding 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Summary
  • Metaplanet added 463 BTC on August 4, bringing total holdings to 17,595 BTC.
  • BTC Yield year-to-date is 170%, with bitcoin per share rising 22× in 11 months.
  • Capital raise, bond redemptions, and expansion targets signal continued BTC accumulation.

Metaplanet has acquired 463 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for ¥7.995 billion ($55.17 million) at an average price of ¥17.27 million($119,163) per BTC, according to an Aug. 4 disclosure. This purchase increases the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 17,595 BTC, valued at ¥261.28 billion ($1.80 billion).

The latest acquisition contributes to a year-to-date BTC Yield of 170%, with the most recent quarter-to-date yield at 24.6%. BTC Yield is Metaplanet’s key performance indicator for assessing shareholder accretion, measuring Bitcoin per fully diluted share growth over time. As of Aug. 4, the company’s Bitcoin per fully diluted share stands at 0.0201, up from 0.00088 less than a year ago.

Metaplanet has scaled rapidly through equity issuance and debt financing. Since June 30 alone, the company has added over 4,200 BTC, largely funded by the exercise of stock acquisition rights. Its July bond redemptions, totaling ¥12.75 billion ($88.99 million), were also financed through this route.

Strategic Bitcoin vision backed by capital raises

On Aug. 2, Metaplanet announced a ¥3.73 billion ($25.74 million) preferred share offering with a 6% annual dividend to fund future BTC purchases. The company aims to hold 30,000 BTC by year-end and 100,000 BTC by 2026, with a longer-term goal of 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Chief executive officer Simon Gerovich describes Bitcoin as a hedge against yen weakness and sovereign debt risks. Metaplanet also plans to acquire a digital bank to generate yield from its Bitcoin reserves.

Its stock is up 179% year-to-date and 1,391% over the past year, driven by investor enthusiasm for its Strategy-style Bitcoin strategy. In Q1 FY2025, Metaplanet reported record revenue of ¥877 million ($6.05 million) and operating profit of ¥593 million ($4.09 million).

