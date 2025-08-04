The Smarter Web Company, a publicly listed company holding Bitcoin, announced it has raised £8.1 million.

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to an official announcement, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced a placement to a well-known institutional investor and a subscription to a high-net-worth individual investor at the closing auction on August 1, 2025. The placement and subscription were made through the issuance of 3,959,906 new ordinary shares (par value £0.001 per share). The placement raised £5.25 million (before expenses) and the subscription raised £2,867,860 (before expenses), for a total of £8.1 million.

According to previous news , as of July 30, the company held a total of 2,050 bitcoins.