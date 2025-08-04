Stolen Satoshi statue recovered in shambles, what really happened?

Crypto.news
2025/08/04 16:10

The statue of Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto was recently the victim of vandalism, stolen, shattered, and drowned for reasons unknown.

Summary
  • One of the three life-sized statues symbolizing Bitcoin’s anonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto was recently stolen and vandalized in Lugano, Switzerland.
  • A local witness has pointed to possible suspects behind the act.
  • The Bitcoin community has widely condemned the attack on the statue.

Satoshi disappears, again

On August 3, 2025, Satoshigallery, the creators of the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, revealed that the symbol had been stolen from its location in Lugano, Switzerland. Unveiled last year, the statue is a life-sized black steel figure in a hoodie with folded legs, designed with a fading, fragmented effect to reflect the anonymity of the Bitcoin (BTC) creator.

The statue was completely removed from its base, leaving behind only the two feet it was once bolted to. Details of the theft were scarce, but the team offered a 0.1 BTC bounty to ensure a quick recovery of the missing iconic statue. 

“We are offering 0.1 btc to whoever will help us recover the Statue of Satoshi Nakamoto that was stolen yesterday in Lugano,” shared the team in an X post. 

Hours later on the same day, the team reported that the Satoshi statue had been recovered after it was found dumped in a nearby lake. But it wasn’t in one piece. The statue had been broken apart, suggesting it was vandalized by those who took it.

Who stole the Satoshi statue?

The Satoshigallery, in its update, thanked the city of Lugano for helping recover the statue but kept the details of what happened under wraps.

However, one X user, Gritto, offered more insight into what may have happened. According to him, a group of drunk youngsters was seen celebrating near the statue late on August 1st, Swiss National Day. He said the area was packed with activity, especially around an open-air café next to the statue.

Gritto claims to have been at the park that night and noted that the statue was still standing at the time. In his words, the group of partygoers, intoxicated and possibly looking to stir up some mischief, may have targeted the statue in their drunken antics. 

Given that it was welded at just two points, they could have easily pried it loose and thrown it into the lake, likely because they couldn’t carry it any farther without risking being caught, considering its weight and the security around the area.

News of the saga quickly spread across the community, and many did not take the incident lightly. 

Bitcoin community riled

One Bitcoiner, Morfeo, called the act “an absolute disgrace” on X, echoing the wider disappointment over the damage done to the symbolic statue. Former VanEck executive Gabor Gurbacs also condemned the theft and vandalism as “tasteless,” calling for legal action to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino joined the discussion, celebrating the recovery after advocating for a quick recovery in an earlier post following news of its disappearance. 

However, the Satoshigallery has yet to confirm who was behind the act or why it happened, and it remains to be seen whether legal action will follow. The Satoshi Nakamoto statue is one of only three, with the two others situated in Tokyo and El Salvador, and a petition is now up calling for the damaged one to be restored.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0103-9.66%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0714+23.31%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+12.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006608-4.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1192-1.16%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2138-7.64%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million