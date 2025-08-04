Trump Media eyes token and wallet launch amid $20 million Q2 loss

Crypto.news
2025/08/04 17:14
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02705+9.69%
Particl
PART$0.1802+2.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.637-2.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01476-6.46%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000081+62.00%

Trump Media, the Donald Trump-affiliated parent company behind media platform Truth Social, is planning to launch a utility token and digital wallet.

Summary
  • Trump Media is planning to launch a token and digital wallet tied to its social media platform.
  • The company recorded millions in losses for the year’s second quarter.
  • Recent months have seen Trump Media double down on its crypto bet.

Per a recent SEC filing, the token will be part of a broader rewards system linked to the company’s streaming service. Users will be able to use the tokens to pay for subscriptions in its initial stages, with plans to expand its use across the Truth ecosystem over time.

The rollout will be supported by a digital wallet, which is also in development. Trump Media first floated the idea back in July, when it announced the beta testing of a new subscription plan called the Patriot Package.

At the time, the company said the token would be tied to monthly “gems” earned by subscribers and sought users’ contributions to design ideas. While there’s still no official launch date, the project now appears to be gaining momentum.

The utility token update came as Trump Media disclosed its latest financials, recording a $20 million net loss in the year’s second quarter. The loss was mostly due by $20.5 million in non-cash expenses, including stock-based compensation, depreciation, and legal fees. 

Despite the loss, the company logged its first positive operating cash flow of $2.3 million, mainly fueled by its recently adopted crypto strategy.

Trump Media’s crypto bet 

Last month, the Trump-linked company raised $2.4 billion through a private offering backed by about 50 institutional investors. It then used most of that to acquire roughly $2 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other related assets. 

The purchase now makes around two-thirds of Trump Media’s $3 billion in liquid assets tied to digital assets, placing it among the top ten public holders of Bitcoin. Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes said the Bitcoin strategy is aimed at ensuring “financial freedom” and protecting the company from potential risks in traditional finance.

Meanwhile, Trump Media is also eyeing the ETF space. The company filed an application in June for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would jointly track Bitcoin and Ethereum, which is currently under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0103-9.66%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0714+23.31%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+12.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006608-4.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1192-1.16%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2138-7.64%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million