PeckShield: CrediX was attacked due to the administrator account being compromised, resulting in a loss of approximately $4.5 million

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to PeckShield , CrediX_fi was breached today due to a hacker exploiting the administrator account 0xF321683831Be16eeD74dfA58b02a37483cEC662e, using the account's BRIDGE privilege to withdraw and lend assets from the pool, resulting in a loss of approximately $4.5 million. The attack also involved the minting of uncollateralized acUSDC ( Credix Market Sonic USDC ) tokens.

