Simplest way to earn BTC, XRP, DOGE in 2025: Cloud mining with Quid Miner app

Crypto.news
2025/08/04 19:55
Bitcoin
BTC$113,448.49-0.80%
RWAX
APP$0.003087-10.59%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08029+0.58%
XRP
XRP$2.9109-4.01%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19657-4.58%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Quid Miner has launched a mobile-first cloud mining platform, giving users in 180+ countries an easy way to earn crypto daily, no hardware or expertise required.

Table of Contents

  • A new standard in crypto mining
  • Cloud mining: Crypto without the complexity
  • Why choose Quid Miner?
  • What sets Quid Miner apart in 2025
  • Start mining in just minutes with Quid Miner
  • Popular mining contracts
  • Built for global scale
  • More than just mining
Summary
  • Quid Miner is a mobile-first cloud mining platform active in over 180 countries, offering hands-free crypto earnings with zero hardware needed.
  • It supports major coins like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC, with AI-based mining for maximum returns.
  • Users get $15 in free credits, can start in minutes, and choose from various short-term mining contracts with daily payouts.

As cryptocurrency cements its place in global finance, a new generation of investors is looking for reliable, stress-free ways to earn crypto. To meet this demand, Quid Miner has launched a powerful mobile cloud mining platform, active in over 180 countries, that allows users to generate crypto income directly from their phones.

Simplest way to earn BTC, XRP, DOGE in 2025: Cloud mining with Quid Miner app - 1

A new standard in crypto mining

Established in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner has spent over a decade making crypto mining more accessible. Its AI-optimized mobile platform supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, and more, requiring no hardware, coding, or prior knowledge.

With real-time profitability switching, the platform ensures users always mine the most rewarding coins. “We’ve simplified mining to the point where anyone with a phone can participate,” said a Quid Miner spokesperson. “It’s secure, profitable, and fully automated.”

Cloud mining: Crypto without the complexity

Cloud mining allows users to lease high-performance computing from data centers to earn crypto without managing any equipment. This model eliminates noise, maintenance, and power bills, yet delivers daily crypto earnings automatically.

This is ideal for users seeking predictable income without technical setup.

Why choose Quid Miner?

As global inflation, tariffs, and fiscal volatility challenge traditional investments, Quid Miner provides a hands-off way to earn crypto 24/7. Whether users are exploring crypto or growing their digital portfolio, it offers smart, passive returns.

What sets Quid Miner apart in 2025

  1. AI-powered profit engine – Adjusts hash power in real time to maximize mining rewards.
  2. Top-tier security – McAfee® and Cloudflare® integrations protect data and assets.
  3. Multi-asset support – Includes BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT.
  4. Rewards program – New users get a $15 credit, plus referral bonuses up to 4.5%.
  5. Mobile dashboard – Full control from iOS and Android apps.

Start mining in just minutes with Quid Miner

  • Register with Quid Miner — Get $15 in free mining credits, start earning instantly.
  • Set up wallet — Access the dashboard and monitor progress.
  • Pick a plan — Choose from mining contracts to match individual goals.
  • BTC Starter Plan: $100 | 2 Days | $4/day | Total Return: $108
  • DOGE/LTC (Goldshell LT6): $500 | 6 Days | $6/day | Total Return: $536
  • BTC (WhatsMiner M60S): $3,000 | 15 Days | $39.6/day | Total Return: $3,594
  • BTC (Avalon A1566): $5,500 | 22 Days | $77/day | Total Return: $7,194
  • DOGE/LTC (Antminer L7): $8,000 | 27 Days | $122.4/day | Total Return: $11,304

Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount and term, and the return will also vary. For more contract information, visit the official website.

Built for global scale

Quid Miner, legally registered in the UK since 2010, has strategically expanded across North America, the Middle East, and Central Asia. Its next-generation data centers are powered by renewable energy and engineered with cutting-edge cooling and thermal management systems.

To ensure user safety and operational continuity, the infrastructure is fortified with end-to-end encryption, real-time monitoring, and cybersecurity layers that meet international standards. Around-the-clock multilingual support ensures a seamless experience for retail users and institutions worldwide.

More than just mining

Quid Miner represents the next phase in crypto infrastructure: secure, sustainable, and built for long-term growth. It puts the power of digital asset generation into the hands of individuals.

With this new platform, users can earn crypto daily. There is no trading, no noise, just steady rewards. Interested investors can sign up now and start earning BTC, XRP, and DOGE with their $15 welcome bonus.

To learn more about Quid Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0103-9.66%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0714+23.31%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+12.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006608-4.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1192-1.16%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2138-7.64%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million