OpenMind raises $20 million in funding, led by Pantera Capital, to build an open collaborative network for intelligent machines

PANews reported on August 4th that OpenMind, a Silicon Valley-based intelligent machine infrastructure company, announced the completion of a $20 million funding round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Ribbit, Sequoia China, Coinbase Ventures, DCG, Lightspeed Faction, Anagram, Pi Network Ventures, Topology, Primitive Ventures, and Amber Group, as well as several prominent angel investors. Founded by Stanford University Professor Jan Liphardt, OpenMind is dedicated to building a universal operating system and decentralized collaborative network for intelligent machines, enabling robots of different manufacturers and forms to securely trust each other, share information, and work together globally. Its core products include the OM1 operating system and the FABRIC collaboration protocol: the former enables perception, adaptation, and action capabilities for various robots, while the latter provides cross-platform authentication and secure collaboration. Together, they create an open and secure "nervous system" for robots worldwide.

This round of funding will be used to expand the engineering team and collaborate with more manufacturers to apply OM1 and FABRIC to scenarios such as autonomous driving, smart manufacturing, and elderly care. Pantera Capital stated that OpenMind is building an open intelligent network for the robotics industry, with potential implications comparable to Linux for open source software and Ethereum for decentralized applications.