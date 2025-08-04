PANews reported on August 4 that US President Trump posted on social media: "Last week's jobs report was manipulated, just like the data before the presidential election was manipulated. That's why in both cases, there were massive, record-breaking revisions to favor the radical left Democrats. These major adjustments are intended to cover up and smooth out the false political data that was fabricated to make the Republican Party's huge success look less dazzling! I will pick an outstanding replacement."

