Centrifuge appoints former Goldman Sachs executive as COO to advance RWA institutionalization

PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain asset tokenization platform Centrifuge announced the appointment of Jürgen Blumberg, a former Goldman Sachs ETF executive, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will also serve as CIO of affiliated on-chain asset management company Anemoy. Blumberg has over 20 years of experience in the ETF business at institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Invesco, and BlackRock. Centrifuge is expanding its tokenized product offerings, including S&P 500 index and credit loan obligation (CLO) funds, with a total locked-in value exceeding $760 million. Blumberg will focus on promoting blockchain adoption among traditional financial institutions and optimizing institutional-grade tokenized products.

