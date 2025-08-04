Multiple Ethereum whales continue to increase their holdings, with a single address transferring over $86 million

PANews
2025/08/04 20:58
SIX
SIX$0.01931+0.46%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02704+9.03%
Ethereum
ETH$3,581.12-2.30%

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, the newly created wallet "0x86F9" received 24,294 ETH from FalconX in the past six hours, worth approximately $86.48 million. Another wallet, "0x40E9," received 15,627 ETH from the Galaxy Digital OTC wallet in the past two hours, worth approximately $55.6 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Indonesian Vice President's Office Explores Bitcoin as National Reserve

Indonesian Vice President's Office Explores Bitcoin as National Reserve

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, the Indonesian Vice President's Office has invited members of the Bitcoin community to discuss the possibility of using Bitcoin as
Vice
VICE$0.00997+16.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 20:44
BONK announced that it has destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, worth approximately $8 million

BONK announced that it has destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, worth approximately $8 million

PANews reported on August 5 that the meme project BONK announced on the X platform that it had destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, equivalent to approximately $8 million, through the
Memecoin
MEME$0.001651-7.09%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002429-6.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 07:57
Axal Launches Automated Stablecoin Savings Platform

Axal Launches Automated Stablecoin Savings Platform

PANews reported on August 5th that Axal, an a16z Crypto portfolio company, announced the launch of an automated stablecoin savings platform. By aggregating multiple leading lending protocols, the platform offers
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000081-9.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 21:51

Trending News

More

Indonesian Vice President's Office Explores Bitcoin as National Reserve

BONK announced that it has destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, worth approximately $8 million

Axal Launches Automated Stablecoin Savings Platform

Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund expands to BounceBit

Market News: OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic receive US approval to sign civilian AI contracts