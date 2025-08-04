Last week, listed companies bought a net $2.56 billion worth of BTC

PANews reported on August 4th that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a net purchase of $2.56 billion worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy acquired 21,021 BTC, Metaplanet purchased 463, and companies such as Convano, The Smarter Web, Sequans, and ANAP also increased their holdings. Listed companies' total holdings reached 709,420 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $81.2 billion, representing 3.56% of the circulating supply of Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.