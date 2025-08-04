DeFi Development increased its SOL holdings to 1.29 million, with a market value of approximately US$209 million

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire , DeFi Development Corp. ( Nasdaq: DFDV ) announced the purchase of 110,466 Solana ( SOL ) tokens at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of approximately $18.4 million. The company currently holds approximately 1,293,562 SOL and equivalent assets, a 9% increase from the previous holding , with a total market capitalization of approximately $209 million. The SOL per share ( SPS ) rose to 0.0618 , a 7% increase from the previous month . The newly acquired SOL tokens will be held long-term and staked for returns.

