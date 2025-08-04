Did China ban crypto (again)? Here’s why the myth won’t die

Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:30

The social media rumor mill once again started circulating news of a supposed fresh Chinese ban on all crypto assets.

Summary
  • Rumors on social media suggest that China bans crypto
  • Similar rumors circulated in the past
  • There were no notable changes in Chinese crypto policy

If you follow the crypto community on X, it seems like China bans crypto every few months. On August 3, several social media accounts reported a supposed Chinese ban on crypto assets. These accounts claimed that the ban applies to both crypto trading and mining, as well as “related services.”

X post suggesting that China banned crypto, with an attached community note

Still, it didn’t take long for users to point out past instances of supposed Chinese crypto bans. One user shared an overview of reports from 2013 to 2021, showcasing how rumors can have a significant impact on crypto.

In reaction, some users shared a humorous meme referencing South Park. The meme pokes fun at the crypto market’s irrational reaction to supposed big regulatory news from China.

Cropped South Park-themed meme showcasing the supposed Chinese crypto ban

Why the Chinese crypto ban rumor won’t die

In reality, top Chinese regulators, led by the People’s Bank of China, implemented a full ban on all crypto transactions and mining in September 2021. Authorities cited concerns over energy usage as the main reason for the mining ban.

In addition, regulators were concerned about crypto’s use in illegal activities, as well as its role in facilitating capital flight. The country subsequently cracked down on illegal mining operations, pushing many of them to countries like Kazakhstan. Still, illegal mining operations persist in China, and crypto is still being used in bribery.

For crypto markets, regulatory news often has the biggest impact. Huge economies like China have the potential to significantly influence demand for crypto assets. At the same time, few traders outside of China follow its politics closely enough to verify unproven rumors.

For this reason, social media users looking for engagement will likely report that China banned crypto again in a few months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0103-9.66%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0714+23.31%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+12.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006608-4.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1192-1.16%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2138-7.64%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million