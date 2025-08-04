RICH Miner’s New App Is Officially Launched, Upgrading Your Mobile Phone to a Mining Terminal

CryptoNews
2025/08/04
RICH Miner, the most trusted brand and leading innovator in crypto financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining app.

The new platform aims to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, enabling users around the world to earn daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills or upfront investment required.

In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out:

RICH Miner – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code – now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket.

A Game Changer in Mobile Cryptocurrency Mining

The RICH Miner platform is completely cloud-based and powered by clean renewable energy, ensuring the sustainability of mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real time, and users can profit without active participation.

Key features include:

  • 100% automated cloud mining – users only need to activate the mining contract and the system will take care of the rest.
  • Multiple cryptocurrency earnings – payable in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC and more.
  • Eco-friendly infrastructure – all mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact.
  • Bank-grade security – integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks.
  • Global Coverage – Coverage in over 120 countries with 24/7 multilingual support.

How It Works: Three Easy Steps to Start Earning

1. Sign up

Visit https://richminer.com to create an account. New users get a $15 sign-up bonus and start receiving $0.60 daily without making a deposit.

2. Choose a plan

Choose from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. Funds are automatically converted to crypto based on real-time exchange rates.

《Click here to view the complete list of contracts》

3. Start mining

Start mining immediately after activation. Profits are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future earnings.

Stable USD-pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility

Although denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds using top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 and TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL).

All deposits are instantly converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price fluctuations. Withdrawals are converted to the user’s chosen cryptocurrency, minimizing the risk of market fluctuations.

Designed for Everyone

RICH Miner’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a wide audience – from crypto newbies to experienced investors:

  • Beginners: Looking for a low-risk, simple way to enter the crypto market.
  • Professionals: Looking for an easy source of passive income.
  • Students and young people: Looking to grow their savings.
  • Parents and housewives: Exploring new ways to increase family income.
  • Retirees: Looking for low-maintenance, high-potential-return investment channels.

About RICH Miner

RICH Miner is a global platform dedicated to providing convenient, environmentally friendly and fully automated cloud mining solutions. RICH Miner aims to remove the common financial and technical barriers to cryptocurrency mining, enabling users around the world to easily and sustainably participate in the digital economy.

Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution

Access powerful blockchain infrastructure and earn daily returns with just one smartphone. Whether you are a cryptocurrency newbie, part-timer or long-term investor, RICH Miner provides you with a smarter way to increase the value of your digital assets – at your will and at your pace.

