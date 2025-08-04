Mogo sold nearly half of its stake in WonderFi for approximately $13.8 million, with the proceeds to be used to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Business Wire , Mogo Inc. announced today that it has sold its nearly 50% stake in WonderFi Technologies Inc. for approximately $ 13.8 million. The transaction value is close to the company's market capitalization of approximately $ 50 million, highlighting the value of its portfolio. The company will use the proceeds to increase its Bitcoin ETF position to approximately $ 2 million. The sale price is slightly lower than the merger price between WonderFi and Robinhood , expected to close in the second half of 2025. Mogo stated that it will hold the remaining shares until the transaction is finalized.

