PEPE GAMES and REDBIT officially launch exclusive customized game REDBIT ROLL and introduce token destruction mechanism

PANews reported on August 4th that Web3 game aggregation platform PEPE GAMES has officially launched REDBIT ROLL, a custom game developed in strategic partnership with the meme project REDBIT. Users can earn platform points and additional airdrop rewards by participating in the game. REDBIT, an original meme character based on the comic book "Boys' Club," depicts a red-skinned, humanoid rabbit and has garnered widespread community attention since its launch. REDBIT ROLL is a unique dice-rolling game that earns players PEPE GAMES platform points and additional airdrop rewards. Notably, REDBIT ROLL also introduces a token burn mechanism: each player's participation will increase the burn rate of REDBIT tokens. The number of players participating in the game determines the burn rate of REDBIT tokens, which will help expand the project's influence and accelerate community development.

PEPE GAMES stated that it will continue to deepen its cooperation with various high-quality meme projects in the future, promote the diversification of Web3 game content, and explore more sustainable token economic practices.