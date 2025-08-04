Plasma Foundation Joins Blockchain Association

PANews reported on August 4th that the Plasma Foundation has officially become a member of the Blockchain Association, a US blockchain industry lobbying organization. Plasma Foundation General Counsel Jacob Wittman stated in a statement that the association plays a key role in informing digital asset policy, and that the Plasma team will participate in subsequent industry dialogues alongside Dan Spuller, Summer Mersinger, and others.

