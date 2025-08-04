Guangzhou Public Law Chain was accused of withdrawing the appraisal certificate and the hash could not be verified

PANews reported on August 4th that according to Dahe Daily's "See" newspaper, two key electronic forensic appraisal reports in the case of a Zhejiang man surnamed Li, implicated in a "Fantasy Westward Journey" cheat, were recently withdrawn and re-uploaded using the original document ID after being issued on the Guangzhou Public Law Chain Evidence Display Platform. Neither the original version nor the public chain hash has been made public, making it impossible to verify their authenticity. The Guangdong Xinzheng Judicial Appraisal Institute, which issued the reports, claimed only that punctuation adjustments were made. The Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Justice confirmed the withdrawal, finding that the company had not strictly adhered to the "General Rules of Judicial Appraisal Procedures" and demanded corrections. Mr. Li has filed for administrative reconsideration.

