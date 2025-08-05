Social gaming platform STAN completes $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Google and others

PANews reported on August 5 that according to TechCrunch, Google's AI Futures Fund participated in an $8.5 million equity round and invested in STAN, an Indian social gaming platform headquartered in Singapore. Aptos Labs, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, Square Enix, Nazara, King River Capital, General Catalyst, GFR Fund and others also participated in the investment.

STAN has raised approximately $15 million in funding, has garnered 25 million downloads, and boasts 5.5 million monthly active users. The platform monetizes through "Gems," rewards for winning games, and commissions from its creator club, which can be redeemed for e-commerce vouchers like Amazon. Nearly 80% of its content review relies on AI, and the platform plans to leverage Google technology to enhance its generative tools and global expansion.