Chainlink unveils Data Streams for U.S. equities and ETFs

2025/08/05 01:06
Chainlink has unveiled Chainlink Data Streams for equities and exchange-traded funds listed in the United States as it looks to boost adoption across the tokenized real-world assets market.

Summary
  • Chainlink announced Data Streams for equities and exchange-traded funds on Aug. 4.
  • Data Streams is supported by 37 blockchains and will be key to the growing tokenized assets industry.

Chainlink Data Streams for U.S. equities and exchange-traded funds offers real-time market data across 37 blockchains targeted at pricing for tokenized financial products. Some of the traditional finance assets that will benefit from this launch include tokenized shares of the S&P 500, Nasdaq, Nvidia, Circle, Apple and Microsoft. 

According to an announcement by Chainlink (LINK), several decentralized finance protocols have already adopted the Data Streams, including GMX, Kamino, and GMX-Solana. 

Use cases include lending

Launch across the blockchains and protocols allows developers to access real-time and context-aware data for U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, with users able to benefit from features such as tokenized stock trading, lending, perpetual futures, and synthetic ETFs.

Chainlink’s latest move across the RWA market comes amid growing traction for asset tokenization.

Data from RWA.xyz shows the global tokenized real-world assets market has grown rapidly over the past year, with stablecoins, government debt, private credit, stocks, and institutional alternative funds among the assets increasingly coming onchain. With the RWA market forecast to hit $30 trillion by 2030, industry players see tokenization as a key trend in global finance.

As equities and ETFs come onchain, solutions like Chainlink Data Streams help address challenges such as pricing gaps and stale data during TradFi’s off-market hours.

