Capital B Raises $13.3M Through Convertible Bonds to Expand Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

CryptoNews
2025/08/05 02:22
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01726-2.87%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.00044-1.34%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004791-4.08%
B
B$0.47338-5.12%
MAY
MAY$0.04911+0.22%

French Bitcoin treasury company Capital B raised €11.5 million ($13.3 million) through a combination of equity and convertible bonds from TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund to expand its cryptocurrency holdings.

The transaction includes a €5 million capital increase at €2.90 per share and €6.5 million in convertible bonds through its Luxembourg subsidiary, The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA.

TOBAM Partnership Fuels 2,275% Strategy Returns

The funding could allow Capital B to acquire approximately 160 additional Bitcoin, bringing the potential total holdings to 2,173 BTC as Europe’s first listed Bitcoin treasury company.

The convertible bonds carry a five-year maturity with conversion prices ranging from €3.66 to €4.75 per share, with 95% of proceeds designated for Bitcoin acquisition.

Capital B’s ALTBG strategy component delivered exceptional returns of 2,275% from November 2024 to July 2025, vastly outperforming Bitcoin’s 58% gain during the same period.

The company’s sats per share metric increased from 15 in November 2024 to 1,933 by July 2025, following multiple capital raises and strategic partnerships.

The deal coincides with accelerating corporate Bitcoin adoption globally, as MicroStrategy acquired 21,021 BTC for $2.46 billion at $117,256 per coin, bringing total holdings to 628,791 BTC.

Treasury Strategy Targeting Aggressive BTC Accumulation

Capital B’s convertible bond structure provides flexibility for both the company and TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund through dual-tranche issuance. The first tranche of €6.5 million converts at €3.6557 per share, representing 130% of the July 31 volume-weighted average price.

A second optional tranche worth €13 million can be exercised within three months at higher conversion prices designed to ensure a positive BTC yield. The conversion rate equals either a 30% premium to the first tranche price or a floor price to maintain Bitcoin accumulation per diluted share.

TOBAM gained considerable influence through the transaction, with potential ownership reaching 4.47% on a fully diluted basis. The partnership builds on previous collaborations, including OCA B-02 and OCA A-03 agreements that contributed to Capital B’s growth trajectory.

The Luxembourg subsidiary structure allows European regulatory compliance while maintaining focus on Bitcoin treasury operations.

Zero-coupon bonds provide cost-effective financing compared to traditional debt instruments while preserving equity upside through conversion features.

Capital B Raises $13.3M Through Convertible Bonds to Expand Bitcoin Treasury StrategySource: Capital B

Capital B’s strategy targets Bitcoin-per-share growth over dividends or traditional returns.

The company tracks sats per share as a key performance indicator, measuring Bitcoin accumulation relative to share dilution from capital raises.

Corporate Bitcoin Wave Accelerates Amid Market Volatility

MicroStrategy launched a $4.2 billion at-the-market equity program for STRC preferred shares following record quarterly performance.

Net income surged to $2.3 billion, driven by unrealized Bitcoin gains as BTC soared above $110,000 during Q2 2025. The company also raised $10.5 billion in gross proceeds over four months through multiple share classes and ATM facilities.

Additionally, Bitcoin holdings valued at approximately $69.4 billion generate substantial balance-sheet appreciation during crypto market rallies.

Similarly, Metaplanet filed for $3.6 billion in preferred stock funding while adding 463 Bitcoin to reach 17,595 total coins worth $1.78 billion.

The Japanese firm achieved 430.2% year-to-date BTC yield through aggressive accumulation funded by equity issuances and bond redemptions.

European adoption expanded with Smarter Web Company surpassing 2,000 Bitcoin holdings after purchasing 225 BTC for £19.9 million.

The London-listed firm achieved 49,198% year-to-date BTC yield under its “10 Year Plan” treasury strategy. However, skepticism emerged as Bitcoin ETFs recorded $643 million in net outflows last week, ending a seven-week inflow streak.

Maelstrom Fund CIO Arthur Hayes warned Bitcoin could retreat to $100,000 amid macroeconomic headwinds, having trimmed $13.3 million in cryptocurrency holdings.

In addition, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel criticized at-the-market programs that become dilutive when stock prices approach Bitcoin’s net asset value. He portrayed the growing treasury strategy as an unsustainable bubble.

Despite corporate treasury sustainability facing scrutiny, over 287 firms now hold over 3.64 million Bitcoin combined.

Capital B Raises $13.3M Through Convertible Bonds to Expand Bitcoin Treasury StrategySource: BitcoinTreasuries
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.012-9.15%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0752+30.10%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000859+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.000661-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1193-1.15%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2136-10.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July