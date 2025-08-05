$24b RWA gold rush gets its elite bootcamp in Ascend startup accelerator

Crypto.news
2025/08/05 04:10
GOLD
GOLD$0.0000000000002-13.04%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000116-3.33%
Startup
STARTUP$0.0202-1.67%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3886-6.35%
Allo
RWA$0.004671+13.89%

As RWAs cement themselves as crypto’s second-fastest-growing sector, a who’s-who of fintech and blockchain heavyweights are launching Ascend, a hyper-selective program designed to turn startups into the standard-bearers of institutional adoption.

Summary
  • Ascend is a new elite accelerator for real-world asset (RWA) startups with live products and institutional goals.
  • Backed by Odisea, Plume, Galaxy Ventures, and Anchorage Digital, it will admit only 6–8 teams per cohort.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on August 4, Odisea has teamed up with an all-star roster of backers, including Plume, Galaxy Ventures, and Anchorage Digital, to launch Ascend, an accelerator exclusively for RWA startups with live products and institutional ambitions.

The program, which will accept just six to eight teams in its first cohort, offers hands-on mentorship from veterans who’ve scaled billion-dollar platforms, along with access to a curated network of investors and regulators. Per the statement, the Ascend startup accelerator will culminate in a demo day and potential access to a $500,000 discretionary fund.

Bridging the institutional gap in crypto’s fastest-growing sector

The Ascend accelerator arrives at a pivotal moment for real-world asset tokenization, a sector that has quietly become blockchain’s most credible bridge to traditional finance. While the $24 billion RWA market has grown nearly fivefold since 2022, its infrastructure remains fragmented between institutional-grade compliance demands and DeFi’s permissionless innovation. This is the chasm Ascend’s architects aim to cross.

The program’s selection criteria reveal its institutional focus: Only startups with live products and measurable traction need apply. Unlike typical accelerators that bet on ideas, Ascend targets teams already navigating the complex realities of asset tokenization—from reconciling KYC requirements with blockchain’s pseudonymity to designing oracle systems that accurately price illiquid assets.

The launch of the Ascend accelerator comes as tokenized U.S. Treasuries demonstrate the explosive potential of institutional-grade RWAs. What began as a $100 million niche in 2023 has ballooned into a $7.5 billion market dominated by BlackRock’s BUIDL at $2.9 billion in AUM and Franklin Templeton’s BENJI, which hosts $750 million in AUM.

These products aren’t experiments. They’re production-scale solutions attracting real capital by solving tangible problems: eliminating settlement delays, automating compliance, and unlocking global liquidity pools.

As the RWA sector pushes toward broader integration with capital markets, the stakes have changed. Institutions are no longer asking if tokenization works, they’re asking who can execute it securely, compliantly, and at scale. Ascend’s success will hinge not on speculation, but on its ability to produce answers to that question.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.012-9.15%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0752+30.10%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000859+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.000661-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1193-1.15%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2136-10.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July