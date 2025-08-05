Phantom acquires Solsniper, the Solana-based meme coin trading platform

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the crypto wallet Phantom announced it has acquired Solsniper, the AI-powered meme coin trading platform on the Solana chain. Phantom stated, "Solsniper is built for precision and speed, helping traders monitor tokens, track wallets, and react instantly. Phantom is becoming more than just a wallet... As we expand our product line and accelerate our pace of development, we anticipate further strategic acquisitions. The Solsniper web platform will continue to operate as a standalone service, with additional features and improvements expected in the coming months."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.