SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges To Keep Crypto Development On U.S. Soil

CryptoNews
2025/08/05 05:43
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017258-%2,85
SphereX
HERE$0,000587+%54,47
america party
AMERICA$0,0002921-%16,78
Notcoin
NOT$0,001953-%8,26
U
U$0,02961-%1,30

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.

Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Crypto

According to a Monday post published on Atkins’ official X account, the newly appointed SEC chair claims that the agency during his tenure will “make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America.”

In a clip from Atkins’ speech at the America First Policy Institute last Thursday, the federal regulator reaffirmed his commitment to developing a crypto-friendly regulatory framework stateside.

“The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.”

The SEC Unveils Project Crypto Initiative

Atkins’ X post comes just days after he announced that the SEC had launched a commission-wide initiative known as “Project Crypto” to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.”

The blockchain-oriented project would effectively reverse the SEC’s old regulation-by-enforcement approach toward digital assets by providing clear token classification and reshoring the crypto industry as a whole.

“The days of convoluted offshore corporate structures, decentralization theater, and confusion over security status are over,” Atkins said. “President Trump has said that America is in its Golden Age—and under our new agenda, our crypto asset economy will be, too.”

Atkins also praised the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ recently released report that provided “clear recommendations” to federal agencies across the board to build a crypto-friendly framework, ensuring “U.S. dominance in crypto asset markets.”

“This report is the blueprint to make America first in blockchain and crypto technology,” Atkins concluded.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27,012-%9,15
Karrat
KARRAT$0,0752+%30,10
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000859+%20,81
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0,000661-%4,10
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1193-%1,15
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,2136-%10,44
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July