Bitcoin price volatility fell to its lowest level in over a year in July

2025/08/05 08:58

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to Forbes, Blockforce Capital data showed that Bitcoin price volatility fell to its lowest level in over a year in July. As of July 30th, Bitcoin's 60-day annualized volatility fell to 28.53%, the lowest level since August 2023. The 30-day annualized volatility also fell to 25.26% on July 23rd, the lowest level since October 2023. During the month, Bitcoin prices fluctuated between $105,000 and $122,750.

Market analysts believe that the decline in volatility is closely related to progress in US crypto regulation: In July, the House of Representatives passed three crypto regulatory bills, including the Stablecoin Innovation Act, which has been signed into law by the President. The SEC also issued new rules for exchange-traded products (ETPs) and expressed support for innovation in security tokenization. This gradual clarification of the regulatory environment has reduced market uncertainty.

