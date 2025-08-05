A whale/institution has accumulated 63,838 ETH (equivalent to approximately $232 million) through three addresses in the past day.

PANews reported on August 5 that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, a giant whale/institution has hoarded 63,838 ETH (US$232 million) through FalconX and Galaxy Digital in the past day.

They created three addresses through BitGo's "Wallet Factory", and these three addresses subsequently received a total of 63,838 ETH (US$232 million) from FalconX and Galaxy Digital at an average price of US$3,640.