A whale/institution has accumulated 63,838 ETH (equivalent to approximately $232 million) through three addresses in the past day.

PANews reported on August 5 that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, a giant whale/institution has hoarded 63,838 ETH (US$232 million) through FalconX and Galaxy Digital in the past day.
They created three addresses through BitGo's "Wallet Factory", and these three addresses subsequently received a total of 63,838 ETH (US$232 million) from FalconX and Galaxy Digital at an average price of US$3,640.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.