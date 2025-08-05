Aave DAO has repurchased 70,000 AAVE tokens since April, spending $15.7 million

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to TokenLogic monitoring, Aave DAO has repurchased a total of 70,000 AAVE tokens since the buyback program launched on April 9th, spending $15.7 million at an average price of $223.33 per token. Based on today's price of $261 per token, these repurchased tokens are currently worth $18.3 million, representing a $2.6 million profit. The buyback is ongoing, with approximately $1 million invested weekly.

