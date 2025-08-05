Trader Eugene disclosed that he has taken profit on his ETH long position, and the expected return rate is about 6.14% in less than four days.

PANews reported on August 5th that trader Eugene, monitored by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, stated that he had TP'd (take-profit) his long ETH position. Although he was optimistic about a short-term rise in ETH to $3,800-$4,000, he chose to lock in his profits during this rapid rebound. Based on the timing of the position opening and closing information, the return in less than four days was estimated to be approximately 6.14%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.