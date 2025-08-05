Chaos Labs: Aave's $4.7 billion exposure to Ethena could trigger a &quot;liquidity crunch&quot;

PANews
2025/08/05 11:03
AaveToken
AAVE$253.11-2.97%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006-0.01%

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to DL News, Chaos Labs, Aave's risk advisory firm, posted on the Aave governance forum that the increasing amount of USDe deposited into the Aave protocol could threaten Aave's resilience and trigger a liquidity crunch. USDe holders are depositing large amounts of the token into Aave, while its issuer, Ethena, is lending out the stablecoins backing the asset, posing a significant risk. Ethena must avoid depositing excessive stablecoin reserves into Aave, self-limiting this risk exposure to help maintain the integrity of the redemption mechanism and market stability.

Ethena has deposited $580 million of USDe-backing assets with Aave, a strategy known as rehypothecation. Furthermore, Aave currently holds $4.7 billion in USDe-backed assets, including PT and sUSDe, representing over 55% of the total USDe supply. Chaos Labs stated, "The dual role of backing assets, serving as both redemption capital and liquidity for Aave, creates a vulnerability that could exacerbate stress on both protocols during deleveraging events." Because USDe's backing mechanism has a growth and contraction cycle, redemptions by USDe holders could pose problems during bearish market conditions if backing assets are lent out. Its recycle strategy exacerbates this risk, potentially tightening Aave's liquidity and raising lending rates, triggering a chain reaction. However, there's no immediate cause for concern, as the unwinding of recycle positions during the contraction period could offset the surge in utilization. However, this situation could change as USDe grows or rehypothecation increases. Chaos Labs is developing new risk prediction tools to adjust interest rates and ensure orderly redemptions during periods of market stress.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.012-9.15%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0752+30.10%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000859+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.000661-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1193-1.15%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2136-10.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July