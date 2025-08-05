Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $465 million yesterday, a record high

PANews
2025/08/05 11:55
PANews reported on August 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$465 million yesterday (August 4, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$375 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$9.367 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$55.1144 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.211 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$20.473 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.7%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$9.024 billion.

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
