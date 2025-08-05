Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $333 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on August 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$333 million yesterday (August 4, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net inflow of US$18.7428 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.278 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$292 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$57.305 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$147.955 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$53.847 billion.