South Korean Crypto Exchange Bitsonic CEO Faces Second Jail Term Over Fraud

CryptoNews
2025/08/05 13:56
SphereX
HERE$0.000587+54.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000117-8.59%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149-7.45%

The CEO of South Korean crypto exchange Bitsonic has been sentenced to a second jail term for another fraud charge. CEO Shin Jin-wook already faces a 7-year sentence in prison for stealing 10 billion won ($7.5 million) worth of customer deposits.

South Korean media outlet Digital Asset reported that a Daegu District Court judge sentenced Shin for his alleged involvement in Bitsonic Coin (BSC) fraud.

CEO Admits to Bitsonic Coin Fraud

The CEO defrauded customers for a total of 160 million won ($115K) “by inflating BSC trading volume and market price after inducing transactions through false announcements,” the verdict noted.

Shin used false KRW points obtained via buybacks to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum from members. He later converted the digital assets into cash and invested in firms unrelated to the exchange, it added. Additionally, he falsified the lockup period, only to discover that neither the investment nor interest could be returned to investors.

“Although Mr. Shin was unable to reach an agreement with the victims, he admitted his wrongdoing and is reflecting on it,” said Judge Seong Gi-jun. “The sentencing conditions, including the motive and circumstances of the crime, were taken into consideration when determining the sentence.”

Here’s How Bitsonic Chiefs Landed in “Lenient” Sentences

In February 2024, Shin and Bitsonic’s chief technology officer, surnamed Bae, were sentenced to a combined 8 years in prison for manipulating crypto prices and hugely profiting from them.

Per a Seoul District Court, Shin had “reached an agreement with two of the victims who suffered the largest amount of damages,” at the time.

Further, neither CEO Shin nor Bae had a history of committing similar types of crime, the Judge noted. This led the Judge to sentence both Bitsonic chiefs to a “lenient” sentence.

Besides, under South Korean law, defendants can appeal guilty verdicts and sentences at the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.012-9.15%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0752+30.10%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000859+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.000661-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1193-1.15%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2136-10.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July