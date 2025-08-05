Animoca Brands Co-founder: Will Buy Back TOWER Tokens on the Open Market

PANews reported on August 5th that Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu wrote on the X platform: "We are here to publicly announce our support for the Tower ecosystem, and the first step is to initiate a token buyback. The Web3 gaming sector is vibrant and critical to the development of the on-chain economy. As we announced earlier this year regarding the CTA, we will purchase TOWER tokens on the open market."

