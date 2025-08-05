From Ad Man to Crypto Price Hunter: Peter Brandt's Half-Century Trading Legend

Crypto traders 'fool themselves' with price predictions: Peter Brandt

Peter Brandt founded Factor Trading Co., Inc. in 1981, focusing on proprietary trading. From the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, he also managed funds for several large institutional clients. He rose to prominence for his accurate predictions of trends in commodities, futures, and crypto markets, such as the 2017-2018 Bitcoin bull run, and is now one of the most sought-after technical traders in the crypto space.

In the ever-bustling crypto market, Peter Brandt's voice remains a distinct one. He's both a veteran chartist and a controversial, deadpan comedian. Traders recognize him as a "price hunter" who accurately picks dips and sells tops. Within the cryptocurrency community, he's a provocateur who delights in "fishing" and teasing ETH and XRP bulls.

This article features an in-depth interview with this market veteran who has been trading commodities since 1975, reviewing his journey into the world of crypto and his perspective on the true value of chart analysis.

Brandt's perspective may not be pleasing, but it is quite inspiring: in the market, not every prediction needs to be regarded as a belief. Sometimes, it is just an opportunity to place a bet.

The following is the original text, compiled by ChainCatcher.

"I only look for opportunities to exchange $1 for $4."

“Anyone who looks at a chart and tells you where an asset is going to go is simply fooling themselves.”

Legendary trader Peter Brandt bluntly shared his trading philosophy in an interview: charts cannot predict future prices, they can only tell you "where the price was and where it is now."

In his view, the significance of charts lies not in predictions but in identifying opportunities with extreme risk-reward asymmetry. He said, "From a probabilistic perspective, the market generally follows its original trend, but fluctuates within a certain range. I focus on those points where I have the potential to earn $4 from $1. Even if the chance of success is only 50%, I'm willing to take action."

Peter Brandt's Half-Century Market Journey

Peter Brandt has been active in the commodities trading market for nearly half a century, having entered the market in 1975. He has over 800,000 followers on Twitter. Economist and Wall Street Journal columnist Barry Ritholtz has named him one of the "30 Most Influential People in Finance."

Surprisingly, Brandt is not a professional. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in journalism in 1970 and initially worked in advertising, serving clients such as McDonald's and even witnessing the birth of the "Ronald McDonald" brand image.

Brandt's interest in futures didn't begin until a neighbor who traded soybeans introduced him to the market. A few years later, he abandoned a promising advertising career to dedicate himself full-time to corn futures trading. He has been active in agricultural commodity markets since the 1970s, profiting from volatile market fluctuations driven by weather and policy swings.

He subsequently managed large institutional client accounts and founded his own proprietary trading firm, Factor Trading Co., which he still operates today. In 2011, he published Diary of a Professional Commodity Trader, which topped Amazon's trading book charts for 27 consecutive weeks.

A phone call brought him into the world of encryption

In May 2016, five years after his bestseller, Diary of a Professional Commodity Trader, topped Amazon’s sales chart, Peter Brandt received a private message from Raoul Pal, co-founder of Real Vision: “Peter, I appreciate your perspective. What do you think of this chart?” The chart showed Bitcoin, which was then priced at less than $450.

Brandt was attracted at first sight and blurted out after seeing the picture: "Wow, this thing is awesome." Then he immediately called Pal to ask how to buy Bitcoin.

A few months later, Bitcoin soared to $1,000, and Brandt sold promptly, doubling his money. From then on, Brandt began frequently predicting the tops and bottoms of Bitcoin and other crypto assets, sometimes earning plaudits and sometimes drawing skepticism.

In December 2017, he predicted the top of Bitcoin with almost "accurate accuracy" and foresaw an 80% correction, which was fully realized within the next 12 months.

However, he admitted that some of his dire predictions were meant to be tongue-in-cheek. For example, in June 2024, he teased a potential 75% drop in Bitcoin's value, only for BTC to hit a new high of $123,100 a month later. He said, "Looking back, I realized my sarcasm wasn't obvious enough. I should have learned to use emojis, like four winks after my tweets."

He now believes that a similar sharp drop is unlikely to occur again. "Bitcoin has moved towards institutionalization and has been widely accepted. The era of such a huge correction may be over."

But Brandt, who has experienced 50 years of market ups and downs and entered the industry decades before the 2008 financial crisis, also admitted: "In the market, anything is possible."

The emotionless trading master who is happy to "disrupt the situation"

Peter Brandt is a controversial figure in the ETH and XRP communities, unpopular for his frequent, often sharp and sometimes barbed tweets. However, he consistently maintains that he is a "non-emotional trader," not a fan of any particular coin. He believes that both BTC and Solana are merely trading tools, not objects of worship.

As a technical analyst, Brandt is not shy about highlighting negative chart signals, often drawing criticism for his bearish outlook. Despite his harsh words, he still holds ETH and XRP in his portfolio, with Bitcoin comprising approximately 40% of his total holdings.

Brandt also admitted that he enjoys stirring up trouble in the crypto community, sometimes deliberately making provocative remarks to provoke a reaction, which he described as a form of "trolling." He believes the crypto community is prone to emotionality, with many people misinterpreting criticism of a currency as personal and prone to labeling others.

Brandt is critical of those "die-hards" who cling to their beliefs and weather multiple sharp drawdowns, believing that such blind persistence may ultimately lead to bankruptcy.

Brandt: A Rational Look at Bitcoin's $1 Million Expectations

Peter Brandt believes that Bitcoin's bull run has already begun, not just in its infancy. He points out that at market tops, investors are generally optimistic, while at bottoms, sentiment tends to be extremely pessimistic. Sentiment is both driven by price and, in turn, drives price fluctuations.

However, Brandt is less concerned with the "halving cycle" and more focused on the "bull market cycle," which is the complete period from the bottom of the previous bear market to the top of the next bull market. He believes the current bull market, which began in November 2022 and has lasted nearly three years, is long enough.

He also revealed the “exponential decay” law of Bitcoin’s bull market returns:

The first bull market saw an increase of approximately 3,200 times;

The second round was about 630 times;

In the third round, it dropped to 122 times;

The fourth round was only 21 times.

Brandt pointed out that although Bitcoin's rise seems amazing, its actual returns have greatly diminished. He believes that those who claim that Bitcoin can rise to $1 million lack a sense of responsibility.

Brandt emphasized that this doesn’t mean Bitcoin can never reach that price, but it’s extremely difficult to achieve. Even with high government debt and continuous money printing, it’s not enough to support the claim that Bitcoin should rise to $1 million.