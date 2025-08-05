The ETH whale with a 75% win rate reopened a short position of 35,000 ETH, with a liquidation price of $3,805.

PANews reported on August 5th that according to Ember's monitoring, a short ETH whale with a 75% win rate, after being partially liquidated in the early morning hours, gradually transferred 4.87 million USDC to increase margin and reopened a short position of 35,000 ETH, totaling approximately $127 million. The average opening price was $3,641, and the liquidation price was $3,805. The current ETH price is close to this average opening price.

